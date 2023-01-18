Avoid Keeping Your Eye on the Ball

It’s human nature to make plans. We have visions of where we want to live, who we want to marry, or how large we want our family to be. With all of this in mind, we tend to set boundaries. In the best-case scenario, they help us achieve our goals. More often, however, they give us tunnel vision and prevent us from seeing better possibilities.





What’s even worse, if our plan doesn’t go the way we envision, we usually start spending more time and resources to fix things. Alternatively, we could ask ourselves a simple question: “Was this a good plan?” To question your plan instead of executing it at any cost is the essence of rethinking. Determination to succeed is great, but it has the opposite result if it leads to mental rigidity.