3 Tricks For Beating A Sales Slump Fast

3 Tricks For Beating A Sales Slump Fast

Sales Is A Marathon, Not A Sprint - This means that sales, like a marathon, has highs and lows. Your mental strength will waiver during your career, and there will be days that make you want to quit. One of the worst feelings we can have as salespeople is complete mental fogginess. When it feels like all the time you have is taken up but nothing productive is happening or when all the energy you have is zapped. There are 3 quick ways to start beating a sales slump.

Awareness

  • It is true, most people are not aware of how deep the hole they have dug is until they are half-way to China (figuratively speaking)
  • Awareness is difficult because in order to be aware, we require an event to shake off the guise of delusion
  • Often, delusion manifests deeper in those who take the term "individual contributor" all too seriously
  • Ultra high performers are keen to adjust their actions to find the most successful route
Sleep

  • Slumps are often caused by a lack of sleep
  • A vacation or weekend of activity can throw everything off, and it's hard to get back on track after a night of partying
  • If you stay up too late, you can stay up all night, and the next morning is a long, hard slog
Taking Easy Wins

  • Nothing happens in sales unless you make a call to someone and start a conversation
  • Seek small wins to get your head right, heart right, and actions right
  • The best wins are the small ones that accumulate into a full day of intention
  • Don’t get overwhelmed trying to win it all back at once, take one step at a time
