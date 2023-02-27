Awareness Contd.

What's Our Problem? by Tim Urban is a book that introduces a new framework for thinking about our chaotic political environment. The book examines the core issues that drive our current divisions, from immigration to climate change, and offers a fresh perspective on how we can move forward as a society.





The book also explores the dynamics between our two mindsets—the High Mind and the Low Mind—and how we can use them to create more productive conversations and more meaningful progress.





By using this new framework, Urban argues that we can bridge the gaps between us, find common ground, and make a real difference in the world.