Baby Steps

Recovery from depression can be a long process. A variety of treatments for depression exists, but they may take time before an effect is noticed. In the meantime, there are things you can do to help yourself feel better, or at least keep from sinking deeper into depression.
Exercise is a proven tonic for depression. For decades studies have been showing that aerobic exercise improves mood in people who are depressed.
The amount of aerobic exercise recommended by the CDC for general good health -- equivalent to 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise at least five days a week -- can bring about big improvements in depression.
Depression sometimes drives people to drink, and sometimes alcohol abuse leads to depression. In any case, drowning your sorrows now will not help you feel better later. The same goes for other kinds of substance abuse.
Also do not rashly make major life changes while you are still feeling depressed, like leaving your job or your spouse, unless the situation is really dicey.
