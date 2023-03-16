It's Who You Know is a book written by Janine Garner that focuses on the power of networking and connections. The book provides strategies and insights on how to build, manage, and leverage a network of 12 key people to fast-track success.





It also emphasizes the importance of relationships, collaboration, and authenticity in networking and provides real-life examples and case studies to illustrate its points. The book has received positive reviews for its practical advice and easy-to-follow approach to networking.



