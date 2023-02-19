Beginning of a revolution

The brain-machine interface industry is the beginning of a revolution that will change everything. It is the next step in a trend that has been going on for a long time, starting with language and moving to printing, electricity, telephone, radio, television, and computers.





Now, people are in the early stages of a virtual and augmented reality revolution that will take the magic into their brains by way of a whole-brain interface, or a "wizard hat".





Elon Musk calls it a "digital tertiary layer" and explains that people already have a digital tertiary layer through their phones, computers, and applications. He believes that the wizard hat will upgrade the interface between people and the digital world and make them digitally superhuman.





Elon Musk believes that humans are already digital superhuman and that the interface that connects us to the digital world needs to be upgraded. A whole brain interface would upgrade us from primitive, low-bandwidth to modern, high-bandwidth cyborgs, and would revolutionize how we communicate with each other and with computers.





Moran Cerf's data shows that the communication methods humans currently use have a much lower bandwidth than our thinking, and that a brain-as-device would vastly improve this.