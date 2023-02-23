logo
nextbigwhat logo
PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
0
Do Epic Shit - Ankur Warikoo

Do Epic Shit - Ankur Warikoo

Do Epic Shit is a book by Ankur Warikoo published in 2021. The book focuses on personal development and offers advice on how to achieve success in life. It is divided into six parts: Find Your Calling, Money, Failure, Success, Habits, and Growth.


The book encourages readers to take risks, push boundaries, and think differently in order to reach their goals. 


Ankur Warikoo writes about all the failures and successes he had in his life. He also reflects on the lessons he has learned the hard way to help us be aware of those situations. You will find valuable lessons in this book that you can use in your life.



Save

Being calm and aware

9

Being calm and aware

  • Being aware and mindful of every action you take is a vital skill. Although it’s simple, most people don’t exercise it.
  • Don’t let your feelings of what others will say determine your actions.
  • We procrastinate not because of laziness but because of fear. The fear of failure, success. Fear of rejection. We procrastinate because we don’t find security in our achievements.
  • Instead of chasing people’s meaning of success, seek satisfaction in your own journey.
  • Being calm even in the harshest situations is a superpower. Calmness doesn’t mean you don’t lack drive. It means having the power to turn that drive into actions. The calm itself is the fire.



0

Save

Do Epic Shit: Key Points

1

Do Epic Shit: Key Points

  • Passion is not something you find. It’s something you grow.
  • Don’t think everyone wants to lead. 99% of people want to be led. They want to be told what to do. Led them.
  • Be curious. It’s what creates opportunities more than hard work ever will.
  • We procrastinate not because of laziness but because of fear.
  • Be busy in finding yourself instead of being busy in the rate race and never knowing yourself.
  • Respect is greater than sympathy and empathy.



0

Save

Success and failure

2

Success and failure


  • Success means different things to different people. You have to give your definition of success and stay true to that. Don’t let the world define your rules for success and failure. Success is a relationship you have with yourself.
  • Everyone is running a different race. In fact, we are not even in a race. We’re on our own paths. Some walk. Some run.
  • When you planned to do five things in the morning, but you end up doing more, that joy and emotion is a true achievement.
  • You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do. If you commit to something and don’t deliver on the promise, it means nothing.
  • Luck happens to those who make things happen. Every day and every moment is an opportunity for you to let your actions decide your luck. Luck is the result of your hard work.



0

Save

Life your life

3

Life your life

  • You’ve got just one life. Don’t live it being one person. You can be whoever you want and have as many identities as you can. Be an entrepreneur, and also an athlete, and also a person who creates content.
  • Explore things. Don’t just sit at a place. Move out of where you are in life.
  • If you can be tough mentally, you can win the world. The inner world is what drives the outer world.
  • Passion is not something you find. It’s something you grow. Do many things and eventually, you will find one that sticks with you. Nurture it, be patient and let it lead your life.
  • You don't find passion. You grow it.



0

Save

Be curious

4

Be curious

We are born with the innate quality to ask questions. But we are forced to stop asking questions by our parents and our teachers. You are curious by nature. It’s okay to ask questions that might sound dumb.


Don’t numb yourself. Nurturing your curiosity is the coolest thing in a world where people are scared of being called dumb.

Neither success nor failure matters. What matters is what you become through that process.


Most people are scared of being themselves. But it is one of the coolest ways to get attention.

There is discomfort in doing the unconventional but there is permanent discomfort in living life as a template.



0

Save

Don't live for pleasing others

5

Don't live for pleasing others

Don’t try to live life pleasing people. It’s the worst way to live life. When you do so and live for external validation, you are giving control of your life to other people.

Make money, a lot of money. Not to buy stuff, but to buy freedom. The biggest privilege that money can buy is freedom.


If you are in your 20s, use it to discover yourself. Meet as many people as you can. Go to as many places as you can. Do as many jobs as you can. Find out what you are good at and what makes you happy. Then use your 30s to do that.


Be a leader. Don’t think everyone wants to lead. 99% of people want to be led. They want to be told what to do. Led them.



0

Save

Habits

6

Habits

  • Habits will open doors of opportunities for you. They are what build you.
  • Don’t try to wake up early. Sleep early. The secret is to be energized, happy and productive in the morning.
  • Be curious. It’s what creates opportunities more than hard work ever will.


The most important skills today are Humour, storytelling, managing money, human psychology, and cold emailing.

You have to have a plan but without action they are nothing.


Follow the right set of people on social media and you’ll see more opportunities. You become like the people you spend the most time with- both online and offline.



0

Save

Ankur Warikoo

7

Ankur Warikoo
Ankur Warikoo
Ankur Warikoo
Ankur Warikoo

Stay away from social media. Because the smartest minds are working 24/7 to keep you hooked.

Ankur Warikoo

Habits of Ankur Warikoo

8

Habits of Ankur Warikoo

  • Always carries a notebook
  • Documents everything
  • Puts everything on the calendar
  • Schedules email to himself, for future
  • Uses technology for everything possible
  • Has a self- WhatsApp group
  • Takes an afternoon nap
  • Sets the right environment for every task



0

Save

Tough decisions

10

Tough decisions

Here are the best mental models for taking tough decisions in life:

  • Ask yourself: What’s the worst thing that can happen?
  • Close your eyes and vividly imagine if happening
  • Then ask, ‘Will I be okay- mentally, socially, financially, physically, emotionally?
  • Assume that the decisions you take are reversible and you will start to act differently. Because, Yes, most decisions are reversible. They are not carved in stone.
  • Be aware, execute and repeat your decisions.
  • Be busy in finding yourself instead of being busy in the rate race and never knowing yourself.
  • Don’t compare yourself to others. It’s the biggest waste of time.


Addictions come from the feeling that doing something generates. We are not addicted to things. We are addicted to the emotions that these things generate.



0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login