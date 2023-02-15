Bruise Hard and Heal Fast

Marketing Mess to Brand Success: 30 Challenges to Transform Your Organization's Brand is a 2021 book by Scott J. Miller.





The book provides a comprehensive overview of the key principles and strategies of successful brand building and marketing.





It addresses the most pressing issues of today's competitive business environment, such as how to create a strong brand identity, how to engage and connect with your customers, and how to create effective marketing campaigns.





It also provides 30 specific challenges and activities to help you take action and make lasting changes to your organization's brand.



