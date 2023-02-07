Build Relationships for Life

Make your customers your top priority, build relationships for life.





From the first time you touch a customer, until you finish, always do what’s right for them. Put the customer first, second, and third in every decision you make.

Don’t sell them what they do not need. The money you make today will come at a high cost.





The currencies of the future for companies are

(1) information/data and

(2) trust.





While the most valuable currencies in a customer relationship are trust and a track record.







