Building a Brand

With a growing business comes growing awareness. The more people know about your product, the more they will talk to their peers, increasing your reach, and recruiting new customers.





To benefit from that, you will need to create a brand around your product and business: you need to have a compelling story, ready to be shared by an engaged and passionate audience.





You will need to start selling more than just a service at this point. Once you start partnerships with other businesses and reach out into a less eager segment of your market, your messaging moves from providing problem-solving functionality towards creating superior value and helping customers reach their goals.





But what do you say, and how do you spread the word? A brand takes care of the what, and a tribe will take care of the how.