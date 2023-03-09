Cash Is King. But Flow Is Queen

Cash is king, but flow is queen, and you can’t win a chess match without flow. Borrowing or raising money does not create flow. Even if you borrow money to keep the business going, don’t forget that you need to address the problem of cash flow.





You don’t know what you don’t know. Focus on finding the right questions over finding answers.





Time kills all deals. Don’t let perfect get in the way of progress.





Focus on impact over product when receiving feedback. What matters is how your product helps, not simply how it works. If your ego is invested in the particulars of your product’s manufacturing or aesthetics, you’ll miss valuable feedback about its impact and even opportunities for growth.







