Change Your Pricing Approach–Fast

In the first half of 2022, people were grappling with high inflation and starting to talk about the possibility of recession and stagflation. Things were getting tough. But when the going gets tough, the tough get going.





Business leaders need to learn about inflation’s insidious effects and take those lessons back to the businesses they run to get through this period in great shape.





In Leading Through Inflation: And Recession and Stagflation co-authors Ram Charan and Geri Willigan lay out the hazards of inflation and how to avoid them so your company will survive this difficult time.





It will help you build your confidence to act decisively despite the unknowns by showing how other leaders are stemming the damage and resetting their businesses for a brighter future.





It will help you see inflation’s impact through a wider lens and give you specific tools for dealing with it.