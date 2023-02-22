Classify

Text classification is a widely used application of Natural Language Processing. It is a supervised learning algorithm which requires prior knowledge of the classes it needs to classify text into. It can be done using text embeddings or through "few-shot" classification.





The number of training examples needed is dependent on the task, but typically ranges from hundreds to thousands. "Few-shot" classification can work with as little as five training examples per class.





Areas where text classification can be usefu:



