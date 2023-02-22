Cluster

Clustering is a way of organizing a set of documents into groups, based on their similarity and relevance to each other. This can be done via k-means clustering, where the number of clusters is specified.





This technique can be applied to number of different tasks, such as:





Organizing customer feedback and requests into topics

Segmenting products into categories based on product descriptions

Turning ESG reports and news into themes

Organizing a huge corpus of company documents

Discovering emerging themes in survey responses analysis



