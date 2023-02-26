Complexity vs. complicated

What is stopping you from doing your best work? Are you constantly frustrated by silo-ed functions, meeting overload, and slow decision-making? It's not your strategy or your business model that's the problem—it's your Operating System.





Your legacy organization can become a smarter, healthier, and more dynamic evolutionary organization when you improve or even overhaul your current Operating System. Read this summary of Brave New Work to find out how to focus on self-sufficient teams that experiment, innovate, and ultimately allow your organization to run itself.