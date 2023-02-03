A large part of our focus with the Marketing AI Institute is to make AI more approachable and actionable. To do that, we've created this AI terms cheat sheet, which features easy, accessible definitions of core AI terminology.
There are dozens of terms that are used to describe AI technologies, and the definitions can be complex.
Computer vision is when AI accurately identifies objects in videos or real-time visual feeds.
Computer vision takes image and facial recognition further. It's when AI can actually recognize moving objects, either in a video or out in the world.
AI is the science of making machines smart.
That definition comes from AI expert and CEO of DeepMind Demis Hassabis.
This is how AI technology learns and gets smarter on its own. A human trains a machine to achieve an outcome, using data prepared by the human.
Using what it learned from the human, the machine then goes and tries to achieve the outcome using data it's never seen before. The machine learns from the results, and applies these learnings to its next attempt
Image recognition is when AI accurately identifies objects in photos.
Using machine learning, AI systems can identify objects in images with a high degree of accuracy.
The AI system is trained on millions or billions of images to detect certain objects. Trained well, it can then go and recognize those objects in images it hasn't seen before.
Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that unlocks superhuman AI performance.
While machine learning makes AI's advanced capabilities possible, deep learning pushes the very boundaries of what's possible with AI.
Deep learning seeks to mimic how the human brain works. It does that by using "neural nets," a collection of interconnected artificial neurons.
Artificial general intelligence doesn't exist, but describes an AI system that can learn and understand any intelligent task.
Right now, AGI doesn't exist and isn't close to existing. The potential creation of AGI raises fundamental questions about the benefits and dangers of technology, as well as what it means to be human.
