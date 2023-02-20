Conclusion

Machine learning algorithms are strongly dependent on the data they use to create the predictive model. These training data may be biased, particularly in the form of human biases or selection biases.





Because the algorithms are prone to any such effects, and due to the potential of getting deployed at scale, even minimal systematic errors in the algorithms can lead to reinforced discrimination.





The people in charge should be aware of the importance of eliminating unwanted correlations and designing algorithms that do not discriminate and produce accurate predictions.