Connecting to Business Results

Project to Product is a book written by Mik Kersten and published in 2019. It provides a framework for surviving the digital age and explores how companies can use software to transform their businesses. It discusses topics such as the software economy, product-centric strategies, and modernizing software delivery.
The book also provides insights into the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation and examines the impact of software on business strategy.
Business Outcome metrics:
Avoid the pitfalls of local optimization. Focus on the end to end value stream. In the context of a software value stream.
Software is more like routing aeroplanes than manufacturing cars.
Mik Kersten
A framework to visualize the software delivery network enabling business decisions throughout all levels of the organization.
Flow Framework:
At top level, it provides two things:
Flow Metrics:
Flow Distribution:
Flow Velocity:
Questions fundamental to production:
Flow FW will allow you to:
Result oriented metrics, like revenue and cost, not proxy metrics for value creation like deploys per day.
SW is fundamentally different from physical production, so attempting to emulate a model that worked for physical production is the wrong approach.
To transition a company from project to product, start with the tool network, then the artifact and last the Value Stream Network.
In network management, bottlenecks are constraints that you simply reroute around.
Flow does not need to stop as it does in a linear process. Network-based model is more representative for SW dev than a linear manufacturing flow.
