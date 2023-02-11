logo
What is the fear of failure and how to eliminate it?

What is the fear of failure and how to eliminate it?

The fear of failure, which is sometimes referred to as atychiphobia, is an irrational and persistent fear of failing. Sometimes this fear might emerge in response to a specific situation. In other cases, it might be related to another mental health condition such as anxiety or depression. Treatment options for a fear of failure might include:

Consider the Outcomes

Sometimes thinking about the worst possible outcome—and then coming up with a plan for how you’ll deal with it—can help reduce anxiety when you are pursuing your goals.

Psychotherapy

  • Psychotherapy can help you address the thoughts, emotions, and behaviors that contribute to a fear of failure.
  • Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a type of therapy that helps people identify and change negative thought patterns that contribute to feelings of fear.
Medications

Medications may be prescribed to help you manage feelings of anxiety or depression that might be linked to your fear.

Focus on the Things You Can Control

Instead of worrying about aspects of the situation that you have no power over, focus your energy on things that you can control.

Plan Ahead

When you are facing a challenge that might trigger your fear of failing, work on developing alternative plans just in case your initial efforts don’t go as planned.

