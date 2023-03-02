Corroborating Evidence

Everyone has something they want to change. Marketers want to change their customers’ minds, and leaders want to change organizations. Startups want to change industries, and nonprofits want to change the world. But change is hard. Often, we persuade and pressure and push, but nothing moves. Could there be a better way?





Successful change agents know it’s not about pushing harder or providing more information; it’s about being a catalyst. Catalysts remove roadblocks and reduce the barriers to change. In The Catalyst, Jonah Berger identifies the key barriers to change and how to mitigate them.





You’ll learn how catalysts change minds in tough situations, such as how marketers get new products to catch on and how leaders transform organizational culture.





The Catalyst is for anyone who wants to catalyze change. Whether you’re trying to change one person, transform an organization, or shift the way an entire industry does business, you can learn how to become a catalyst.