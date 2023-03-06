Craft a Culture

Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes co-authored the book High Performance, which was published in December 2021. The book draws on interviews from high achievers from the worlds of sport, business, and beyond to provide insights on how to achieve success.





It covers topics such as resilience, focus, and motivation, as well as more practical tips on how to manage time, energy, and relationships. It also contains an exclusive Q&A section with Jake and Damian, answering questions posed by listeners of their podcast.