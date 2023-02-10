Key metrics, also known as key performance indicators (KPIs), are integral to the success of your business. Tracking them is how you measure your company’s performance and gain insights that help you boost your bottom line. Here are five examples to put you on the right track.
CSAT (customer satisfaction) is the metric a lot of businesses use to measure customer happiness. It works like this: you create a scale range and ask customers to rate their satisfaction with your business or its offerings using the scale. You can use numbers, smiley faces, and stars to create a CSAT scale.
It’s the calculated sales you make by selling your products, taking away the cost of returned items and undeliverables. Month-over-month or year-over-year sales results tell you:
Customer Churn is the number of customers who cancel your service or stop buying your products over a set period of time. You can calculate your churn rate by taking the number of cancellations over a specific period and dividing it by the total number of customers over the same period, and then multiplying that by 100.
If you’re unhappy with your Sales Revenue or Customer Churn, looking at the Customer Engagement metric can open up opportunities to improve your offering and customer service. You can also measure this metric through customer feedback. Surveys, quizzes, and polls excel at helping you understand your customers’ likes and dislikes.
