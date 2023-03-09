Customers + Commerce = Capital

Your biggest dream customer is not your best first customer. Start small while thinking big.





Focus on the Three Cs of Growth: customers, commerce, and capital. If these three start flowing, then you shift into gear and begin turning a flywheel of growth.





Look beyond the first order. Many businesses are one and done. Your goal is to get the tenth order. Be sure you can deliver the first order well or you won’t see the tenth order.





There are no second-class startups. Just because an investor or a lender says no does not mean your business is bad. You have to find the right source of capital for you, at the right time, and for the right use.







