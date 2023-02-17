Customers will pay one-sixth more if they enjoy a great experience

Stakeholders increasingly demand that businesses make meaningful contributions to the improvement of the world.





As consultant and professor John A. Davis explains, managing for meaning is harder than managing for spreadsheets.





He provides an encouraging analysis of today’s radically new business leadership requirements. Drawing on research and his experience as a business leader and scholar, Davis presents his case in plain, persuasive language.





He offers examples from various industries and cultures to illustrate his advice for managing your organization’s quest for change and meaning.



