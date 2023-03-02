David Hansson and Jason Fried

It Doesn't Have to Be Crazy at Work is a book by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson that explores how companies can be successful and profitable without being chaotic and overworked.





The book emphasizes the importance of creating a calm and balanced workplace environment, and suggests strategies for doing so, such as focusing on the quality of work rather than the quantity, and setting reasonable goals and expectations.





The authors discuss the benefits of taking breaks, simplifying processes and systems, and reducing the number of meetings. The book also includes tips for managing stress and developing a productive work-life balance.



