Dealing with uncertainties and change

Many people have lost their jobs because employers found a faster way to save money. If your skills are indispensable, you are among the lucky few who can rely on their skills for as long as possible. A few permanent skills that can help you thrive in the next decade.
Save
When you are worried about the future, focus on the outcomes you can control and be proactive about them. And always remember, don’t believe everything you think, live in the present but be proactive about the future.
Save
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved