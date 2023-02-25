Decision Hygiene: Practical solutions for reducing noise

Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment is a book by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, and Cass Sunstein that explores the concept of noise and how it can affect our judgments and decisions.





The book explores how noise can arise from various sources and how it can lead to mistakes in reasoning and decision-making. It also provides a framework for understanding how noise can be managed and minimized.





In addition, the book examines how noise can have a negative impact on fairness, accuracy, and trust. The book provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of noise and how it can be better managed and reduced in order to make better decisions.