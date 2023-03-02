Defend Your Time

It Doesn't Have to Be Crazy at Work is a book by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson that explores how companies can be successful and profitable without being chaotic and overworked.
The book emphasizes the importance of creating a calm and balanced workplace environment, and suggests strategies for doing so, such as focusing on the quality of work rather than the quantity, and setting reasonable goals and expectations.
The authors discuss the benefits of taking breaks, simplifying processes and systems, and reducing the number of meetings. The book also includes tips for managing stress and developing a productive work-life balance.
Companies protect many things, such as their brand, data, and money, but often fail to protect their employees' time and attention. While employees are expected to spend their workday focused on achieving company goals, many companies waste their employees' time with pointless meetings, chat rooms, and projects that never materialize.
This results in fractured, multitasked work hours, forcing employees to work longer hours to make up for lost time. To get more done, employees should remove distractions and protect their time.
Even if you have a great product, if your company sucks, you’ll soon have a stinking product.
Everything in the book revolves around the idea that your company is a product. That every company is a product. And it makes a lot of sense. Since the people inside the company are the ones creating the actual product, or service, you should focus on making your company the best product ever.
And how do you improve a product? You revise and you update. Improve what’s already available and try to make it better than the previous version. You ask questions to clarify what’s missing or what’s broken and you apply fixes.
Above all, your company should be useful to others. But not only to your customers, but it should also consider the desires of the people working inside.
Yes, the things you make are products (or services), but your company is the thing that makes those things. That’s why your company should be your best product.
David Hansson and Jason Fried
Would you rather strive to dominate the market and crush your competitors by closely monitoring their every move, hiring experts to predict their next steps, and constantly worrying about staying ahead? Or, would you prefer to focus on doing great work and delivering exceptional products or services without being overly concerned about what others are doing?
Similarly, when it comes to setting goals for your company, consider not setting any goals at all. Goals can be counterproductive and lead to unnecessary stress, especially when they are artificially created to meet quarterly targets. By not setting goals, you can free your mind to concentrate on what is truly essential: improving your effectiveness, enhancing your products or services, and ensuring the satisfaction of your customers and employees.
To truly understand what's happening in your company, you need to ask difficult questions and be willing to hear the honest answers. Don't rely on vague emails or assurances that your door is always open.
Employees are often hesitant to speak up because they don't trust their boss or fear losing their job. To build trust, ask specific questions such as, "What can we improve in the way we communicate?" or "Is there anything you worked on recently that you wish to go through together?" The more you ask and listen, the more your employees will trust you and be willing to share their concerns.
Many people start businesses and work tirelessly to launch their product or service, thinking that the hard part is over once it's out there. However, running a business becomes increasingly difficult over time with more employees, budgets, projects, and bureaucracy.
The main reason businesses fail is that their founders don't intend to maintain them in the long-term, focusing only on the initial launch. To be successful, entrepreneurs need to think beyond the start-up phase and consider the ongoing maintenance required for a business to thrive.
