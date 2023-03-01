logo
3 Steps to Creating a Renewal Process and Retention in Your Customer Base

A 5% increase in retention can result in a profit increase ranging from 25% to 95%. To successfully drive real growth for your business, you must focus on preserving and expanding the customers you already have. Here are three steps to follow to put an effective renewal process in place for your business.

Determine What At-Risk Means And How To Monitor For It

The first step of establishing a renewal process is defining the leading indicators of risk within your customer base. They could include:


  • Change of an executive sponsor
  • The number of support tickets opened
  • A drop in usage of your product or key features
  • Negative survey responses or low NPS/CSAT
  • Missed onboarding, adoption, or lifecycle milestones


An excellent tool for assessing risk is your customer success platform’s health scorecard. Some examples of measures we see commonly included in scorecards are:


  • Engagement frequency, including executive engagement
  • Product usage or license utilization
  • Support tickets (number of opened tickets and priority)
  • Customer sentiment (e.g. NPS, CSAT)
  • CSM assessment
Drive the Right Actions to Close Every Renewal

After you establish a way to identify risks within your customer base, you need to define a standardized plan of action or a playbook that enables your team to mitigate those risks before a renewal cycle.


Playbooks help your team be more proactive in managing renewals and provide step-by-step guidance on the actions your team should take to close the renewal.

Power improved retention at scale

The key to driving a lasting and meaningful impact on customer retention metrics is scaling your processes properly. For most companies, this is where CS technology can have the most significant impact. Automated workflows can help your team work more efficiently and engage your customer base throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

