Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Everyone in an organization has a role to play in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).





When it comes to workplace DEI, many people feel unable to lead change. Those who don’t occupy positions of authority might feel powerless or constrained by leaders. Colleagues might not want to talk about DEI, considering the topic too fraught with personal risk or inappropriate for conversation in a professional setting.





But DEI is here to stay. Around the world, workforces are becoming more diverse with each generation as people become more interconnected, workers migrate across borders, and cultures blend.















