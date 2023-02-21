Do stuff that keeps you going

Katherine Morgan Schafler, a psychotherapist and author of The Perfectionist's Guide to Losing Control, states that productivity should include energy management and doing things that keep you going, like sleeping, taking walks, and meeting people.





To increase one's sense of endurance and stamina, she suggests two tools: self-compassion and reframing your idea of productivity.





Self-compassion is an important tool to increase endurance and mental stamina, and involves three steps: common humanity, self-kindness, and mindfulness.

Self-compassion involves understanding that whatever problem you're facing is not uncommon and that you are not alone, as well as making decisions from a place of openness and flexibility.







