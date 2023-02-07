Don’t disappear or retrench

Meet with your customers and employees. How are they being impacted? What would they change? Where are they vulnerable, and can you help each other get through this? They should learn about your issues from you and not from the press, and vice versa.





Figure out what needs to be fixed and do it fast. Ideally, fix it once, aggressively.





If the problem is market inflicted, don’t dramatically change your strategy. Your short-term goal becomes survival and then returning to growth. If your strategy was working well and the issues were external, staying with what was working, with a few changes, is probably the right direction.







