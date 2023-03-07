Don’t Fight Negative Emotions

We may have a biological inheritance and a personal history that predispose us to feel negative emotions more frequently and more intensely than we want. Although it is completely understandable that we might at times beat ourselves up for this predisposition, it is essential not to blame ourselves.





Treating ourselves as an adversary is never helpful. In contrast, a large body of research documents the benefits of approaching our minds with acceptance, understanding, and compassion.