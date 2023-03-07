Don't List Responsibilities Of Your Previous Jobs, Demonstrate Outcomes

Unfortunately, too many resumes are filled with fluff statements anyone can say and they don't really distinguish you as a top candidate.
A resume filled with terms such as "visionary" (how many of these do you really know?), "motivated," "team player," "problem solver," "results-oriented," "dynamic," and many other phrases are examples of overused words.
The problem with writing responsibilities you held on the job is it doesn't tell an employer how successful you were at executing your plans. An employer only cares about how good you did your job and how what you did can apply to the job they are offering.
Rather than list responsibilities, demonstrate your performance.
Replace the use of terms that describe character with specific content to demonstrate how you accomplished or achieved something. Shed some light on your method of execution. A resume should not include soft skills.
For instance, to show you were "results-oriented," indicate on your resume how you increased sales in your department by XX percent within a year or increased the number of attendees to an annual conference by XX percent compared to previous years.
If you don't have numbers, you can approximate percentages: "Introduced new procedures that slashed cycle times approximately 20%.
Numbers and symbols quickly jump out at employers so use them whenever you can. Resumes have their own special rules and I always show all numbers as digits as they catch the eye. Percentages are always best as they show the impact of your efforts.
Avoid words that aren't specific, such as "many," "few," and "several."
