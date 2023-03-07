logo
nextbigwhat logo
OFFICE AND ME
0
4 Ways To Turn Resume Fluff Into Marketable Facts

4 Ways To Turn Resume Fluff Into Marketable Facts

Unfortunately, too many resumes are filled with fluff statements anyone can say and they don't really distinguish you as a top candidate.

A resume filled with terms such as "visionary" (how many of these do you really know?), "motivated," "team player," "problem solver," "results-oriented," "dynamic," and many other phrases are examples of overused words.

Save

Don't List Responsibilities Of Your Previous Jobs, Demonstrate Outcomes

3

Don't List Responsibilities Of Your Previous Jobs, Demonstrate Outcomes

The problem with writing responsibilities you held on the job is it doesn't tell an employer how successful you were at executing your plans. An employer only cares about how good you did your job and how what you did can apply to the job they are offering.


Rather than list responsibilities, demonstrate your performance.

  • Are you the most senior member of your team?
  • Do people turn to you for the more challenging issues?
  • Is your level of accuracy and the quality of your work at the highest level?
  • Have you demonstrated the ability to meet aggressive deadlines?


0

Save

Don't Rely On Terms That Describe Character (Soft Skills)

1

Don't Rely On Terms That Describe Character (Soft Skills)

Replace the use of terms that describe character with specific content to demonstrate how you accomplished or achieved something. Shed some light on your method of execution. A resume should not include soft skills.


For instance, to show you were "results-oriented," indicate on your resume how you increased sales in your department by XX percent within a year or increased the number of attendees to an annual conference by XX percent compared to previous years.

If you don't have numbers, you can approximate percentages: "Introduced new procedures that slashed cycle times approximately 20%.


0

Save

Use Numbers And Symbols

2

Use Numbers And Symbols

Numbers and symbols quickly jump out at employers so use them whenever you can. Resumes have their own special rules and I always show all numbers as digits as they catch the eye. Percentages are always best as they show the impact of your efforts.


Avoid words that aren't specific, such as "many," "few," and "several."

0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login