How to self-promote at work without coming off as full of yourself

Promoting yourself at work can be difficult and awkward. Here’s how to strike the right tone and get more comfortable promoting yourself. "Good work speaks for itself," the adage goes. Unfortunately, too much modesty can hold you back. There are ways to promote yourself effectively without sounding arrogant.

Don't undercut yourself

  • When you do share your accomplishments, fully own them
  • Self-deprecation can be mistaken for false humility or make you appear insincere
  • If someone compliments you, don’t downplay it
  • A simple “thank you” is all you need to say
Understand that self-promotion is not all about you

1

  • When your boss or colleagues don't understand your complete set of skills, talents, interests, and achievements, your potential goes under-realized
  • Proactively sharing what you can contribute makes their lives easier and makes it possible for you to deliver greater value to your company
Tie your successes to the bigger picture

2

Consider these questions:


  • Why is what I did important?
  • How does it fit into the larger strategic objectives of my department and organization?
  • Other than my direct boss, who else might care about this or benefit from knowing?


Considering the broader view may make it easier for you to appreciate how knowing about your accomplishments could benefit others, and thus reduce your hesitation.

Stick to the facts

3

  • Focus on outcomes - state what you accomplished, or contributed, and the impact or results of your efforts
  • Sticking to objective data versus your interpretation of it can make it more comfortable for you and more compelling for your listeners
  • It also heads off the possibility that others might disagree with your construct
Lift up others at the same time

5

  • Include others who contributed to the success
  • Spotlighting the achievements of individuals on your team can be an easy and authentic way to expand visibility
  • It shows generosity and an appreciation of others
  • Similarly, you might find others making more of a point to acknowledge you
Open the door

6

  • If you lead a team, create a structure for everyone to share their accomplishments
  • In one-on-one's, prompt your direct reports to complete the sentence "If you had been a fly on the wall, you would have seen me..."
  • This allows you to know about some of their work that might have otherwise been invisible to you
