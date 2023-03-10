Eight Principles of Personal Mastery

"Leadership From The Inside Out: Becoming a Leader for Life" by Kevin Cashman is a bestseller that pioneers a holistic approach to leadership development. In this book, Cashman emphasizes that to become a successful leader, one has to focus on not just external factors such as skills and knowledge, but also internal factors such as values, beliefs, emotions, and mindset.
He proposes a seven-step program for leadership development that focuses on developing the whole person to grow the whole leader.
The book provides practical tools and exercises that help leaders identify their strengths and weaknesses, clarify their values and purpose, enhance emotional intelligence, develop resilience and agility, build effective relationships, foster creativity and innovation, and enable personal and organizational transformation.
Keep in mind the following principles as you begin to master your ability to lead courageously with more awareness and authenticity:
Of all the principles supporting sustainable leadership, authenticity is one of the most important. It can also be one of the most challenging.
Authenticity is the continuous process of building self-awareness of our whole person as well as being transparent with others about our whole person—both strengths and limitations. Commonly referred to as “walking the talk,” authenticity also means embodying your talk at a very deep level.
Authenticity is so much more than simply being true to ourselves; it also requires being true to others. Another prominent feature of highly authentic individuals is openness. The most real, genuine, and sincere leaders tend to have the courage to be open about both their capabilities and their vulnerabilities.
This more complete self-awareness allows them to focus on the team, organization, and marketplaces —not on themselves.
Two distinct types of belief systems operate in people: Conscious Beliefs and Shadow Beliefs. Conscious Beliefs are the explicit, known beliefs we have. Examples of Conscious Beliefs someone might have are, “I believe in treating people with respect; I fear trying new things; I am creative and resilient; many people are untrustworthy; hard work brings results.”
Taken from the Jungian concept of shadow, Shadow Beliefs are manifestations of hidden, unexplored or unresolved personality dynamics. A Shadow Belief is cast when we are unable to deal with something. When a deep-seated fear, loss or trauma is ignored or hidden, a Shadow Belief is operating beneath the surface. We all have shadow beliefs.
When a leader approaches the question, “How authentic am I?” it is often helpful to ask some other questions first: “Where is my leadership coming from? Where are my beliefs and values coming from?” Is our leadership arising from our Character, which is driven to serve others?
Or is it derived from a pattern of Coping, where we tend to react to circumstances to elicit a more immediate or self-serving result?
For example, if our actions are principally guided by safety, security and comfort, we are in a Coping pattern. This is a big one for most of us. It is also subtle. We are usually unaware of how staying safe is actually limiting new experiences and possibilities.
Personal Mastery is not about eliminating Coping. It is about increasing Character to such a degree that Character is primary and Coping is secondary.
While spreadsheets are the language of management information, stories are the language of leadership inspiration. Stories can activate our deepest, best selves; they are certainly one of the most transformative of all leadership tools. Powerful narratives can bridge the authentic, essential depth of a leader to the complex breadth of strategy, culture, values, and purpose.
Yet despite the nearly universal recognition of their inspirational impact, we rarely examine and master their effective and affective use in leadership development.
Humans are story beings. From cave paintings and oral histories to novels, films, dance, and digital media, we are driven to create, share, and absorb stories.
Likewise, the shortest distance between a leader and collective inspiration is a heartfelt story.
There are three big realities that we, as leaders, have to clarify and place in meaningful relationship for our organizations to thrive:
Unfortunately, too often we deal with these three realities in the wrong sequence.
We largely over-focus on the What and the How and under-focus on the Why. While it may be counterintuitive to many leaders, the most strategic and energizing place to begin is Purpose: the Big Why.
By focusing on purpose — an aspiration that lifts us and infuses significant meaning in our day-to-day work — and putting it first, we catalyze our courage and authentic influence to create enduring value.
Managers tend to focus on the What and How, wondering Why anything else is important; leaders awaken the wonder of Why to envision a more expanded, compelling What and How.
