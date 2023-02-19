Emotional communication

Emotions are the quintessential example of a concept that words are poorly-equipped to accurately describe. If ten people say, “I’m sad,” it actually means ten different things. In the Wizard Era, we’ll probably learn pretty quickly that the specific emotions people feel are as unique to people as their appearance or sense of humor.





This could work as communication—when one person communicates just what they’re feeling, the other person would be able to access the feeling in their own emotional centers.





Obvious implications for a future of heightened empathy. But emotional communication could also be used for things like entertainment, where a movie, say, could also project out to the audience—directly into their limbic systems—certain feelings it wants the audience to feel as they watch.





This is already what the film score does—another hack—and now it could be done directly.