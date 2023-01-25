Emotional Intelligence

The Premise

Anyone can play a role in promoting workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), according to thought leader Celeste R. Warren.

She provides employees at all levels with a concise, workable guide to becoming a "diversity ambassador."





Warren offers something for everyone, outlining tailored action plans for individual contributors, frontline managers, senior executives, chief DEI officers and HR professionals. She argues convincingly that any successful diversity ambassador must be self-aware and emotionally intelligent.