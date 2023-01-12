Equality vs Equity





Equality simply means everyone is treated the same exact way, regardless of need or any other individual difference.





Equity, on the other hand, means everyone is provided with what they need to succeed. Thus, equity entails treating people differently but that is not the same as "special" treatment. The latter is based on pure favorites or cronyism, not need, merit, obstacles, or other criteria of commensuration.





Equal treatment in the face of unlevel playing fields and disparate barrier heights merely perpetuates systems of injustice that are already in place







