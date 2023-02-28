Examine Your Core Values

Now is the perfect time to get prepared for what’s next. If you’re going through a rough transition in life right now, this could be the perfect packaged discomfort to prod you to make a shift in your life to make things better.





If you’re feeling pretty on top of your game and cruising through life right now, maybe now is the time to go to the next places you only imagined. No matter how comfortable or uncomfortable you are, or what the circumstances of your life might be, no matter where you are in the world or what you have done or not done, now is the perfect time to get prepared.





Eric Wood, accomplished podcaster and former NFL player, wrote Tackle What’s Next: Own Your Story, Stack Wins, and Achieve Your Goals in Business and Life to give you some proven tools that will help you prepare for the next, best chapter of your life.





Your day is today, and by following the principles of this book, your what’s next will be your best yet.



