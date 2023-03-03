Executing creativity

Building a Second Brain is a book written by Tiago Forte and published by Atria Books in 2022. The book is about how everyone should use digital tools to organize their knowledge, create a powerful second brain, and unlock their creative potential.
It provides a proven method for capturing, organizing, and sharing knowledge in a digital format, including the CODE Method and PARA principles.
Additionally, the book introduces Progressive Summarization, a powerful technique for distilling knowledge from a wide range of sources into powerful insights and actionable plans.
To execute creative ideas successfully, the groundwork of gathering and organizing source material needs to be completed beforehand. Innovation and problem-solving require a routine that brings interesting ideas to our awareness.
The CODE Method is designed to help us use our digital tools to support our creative first brain. Building a Second Brain involves standardizing our work processes to improve our creativity and innovation.
A Second Brain can be thought of as your personal assistant, but better. It is a versatile tool that combines the functions of a study notebook, personal journal, and sketchbook for new ideas. With perfect memory and the ability to scale to any size, it is always on and can adapt to your changing needs over time. By delegating tasks of capturing, organizing, and distilling information to technology, you can free up time and energy for self-expression.
A Second Brain is also known by other names such as Personal cloud, field notes, external brain, extended mind, digital archive, digital garden, digital commonplace book, Zettelkasten (meaning "slip box" in German, coined by influential sociologist Niklas Luhmann), and Memex (a word invented by American inventor Vannevar Bush).
The BASB system can help you to:
There are several reasons why a digital notetaking app can be helpful:
There are three ways that people tend to use their Second Brain:
The CODE Method is a modern approach to creating a commonplace book that helps people navigate the endless streams of information in the Information Age. The first step is to Capture only the noteworthy ideas and insights by taking on a Curator's Perspective.
External and internal knowledge assets such as quotes, voice memos, reflections, and musings can be kept in a trusted place controlled by the individual. A helpful rule of thumb is to capture no more than 10 percent of the original source to avoid wading through excessive material in the future.
It's important to organize this environment for actionability and focus on active projects. The best way to do this is to organize notes into four categories: Projects, Areas, Resources, and Archives (PARA).
By using PARA, we can streamline the vast amount of information out there and have a clear filter for ignoring everything else, leading to a sense of clarity and purpose.
The essence of an idea can be conveyed in just a sentence or two, even if it takes hundreds of pages to fully explain it.
Discoverability is important in note-taking, which refers to how easily information can be found in a search of a file or database. Progressive summarization is a note-taking technique that involves highlighting the most important points in layers.
Each layer should include no more than 10-20% of the previous layer. For example, if you save a series of excerpts from a book amounting to 500 words, the highlighted third layer should include no more than 20 words.
In order to effectively express your ideas and knowledge with others, you need to create a system for managing the smaller pieces of work that make up your projects. These smaller pieces are called Intermediate Packets (IPs) and can include distilled notes, outtakes, work-in-process, final deliverables, and documents created by others.
Reusing IPs frees up your attention for more creative thinking.
To retrieve these IPs, there are four methods: search, browsing, tags, and serendipity.
Search is useful when you know what you're looking for, browsing allows for gradual navigation and contextual clues, tags infuse your Second Brain with connections, and serendipity involves keeping your focus broad, utilizing visual patterns, and sharing ideas with others to introduce an element of unpredictability.
