The 4 Types of Buying Behaviour

The 4 Types of Buying Behaviour

Have you ever caught yourself craving trendy shoes? Only to realise that there is nothing really special about their look a few weeks after, and you are left wondering why you even purchased them in the first place. This scenario is very similar to the four consumer buying behaviors described down below. Generally speaking, there are different consumer buying behaviours, which can be categorised in the following:

Extended Decision-Making

Extended Decision-Making

  • Extended Decision-Making occurs when consumers are buying a rather expensive product
  • You would not necessarily purchase a designer fashion item on a daily basis
  • Therefore you spend more time evaluating the looks and the use of the product, and how you will feel about it after purchasing it
  • You might even ask your family and friends for advice, or read product reviews online before committing to investing
Limited Decision-Making

Limited Decision-Making

Speaking of Limited Decision-Making, consumers are faced with limited decision making. This essentially means that there is a limiting variety or availability of this product on the market.  

Habitual Buying Behavior

Habitual Buying Behavior

We do not put a lot of thought or research into buying a product that is incredibly cheap and available in masses, at the same time.


For instance, you frequently buy a new pair of socks. Either because you always misplace them or because you always end up having holes in them. What you do is, you continue buying the one pair of socks that costs the least amount of money, since you keep running out of socks.

Variety-Seeking Buying Behavior

Variety-Seeking Buying Behavior

You display this type of purchase behaviour when there are visible differences between a product within the existing brands. You, as a consumer, might want to try out a similar product of various brands out of curiosity.

