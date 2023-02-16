Extended Decision-Making

Have you ever caught yourself craving trendy shoes? Only to realise that there is nothing really special about their look a few weeks after, and you are left wondering why you even purchased them in the first place. This scenario is very similar to the four consumer buying behaviors described down below. Generally speaking, there are different consumer buying behaviours, which can be categorised in the following:
Save
Save
We do not put a lot of thought or research into buying a product that is incredibly cheap and available in masses, at the same time.
For instance, you frequently buy a new pair of socks. Either because you always misplace them or because you always end up having holes in them. What you do is, you continue buying the one pair of socks that costs the least amount of money, since you keep running out of socks.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved