F = ma





For centuries, F = ma held the top spot as the most important physics equation in the world.





In this formula, F is the force that you apply to an object, m is the object's mass, and a is the acceleration, or how quickly the object starts to move.





If the object has a lot of mass, then it takes a really big F to get the object moving. And if m is small, then a gentle push is enough to make it go.





To us, mass is a measure of the substance of something. Things with more mass, like mountains and planets, feel more real and solid.







