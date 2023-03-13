logo
PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
The 3 Types of Confidence You Need to Know and Understand

Look at some of the most successful people; they all had confidence, even when others didn't believe in them. If you have confidence, you'll be able to attract good things, too. Here are the three types of confidence one can have:

#Article
Faith-filled Confidence

This is the type of confidence that brings you peace in understanding that you might not have it all together today, but you trust that you have the values to get you there.


It's not focused on yourself, but a belief that whether through friends, family, God or the good of this world, everything will eventually be all right.

Self-Centered Confidence

Self-centered confidence can be called straight cockiness. This level of self-praise is a bit nauseating for everyone around that person. It’s a result of self-obsession.


When things are going well, this person is cocky and insecure, and when things are not going their way, they are self-praising and assume they are better than everyone.

Perfection-Seeking Confidence

The thought here is that if I perform well in all of these areas, then I will be confident. You need a different kind of confidence that will be there not only when you’re doing well, but also when you’re at your worst.

