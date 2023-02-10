Faking Intelligence

Save
Plenty of AI scholars question the actual intelligence of LaMDA and other chat bots, but their opinion may be the minority. If the activities not of research but of leisure and productivity increasingly revolve around computer interaction, who is to say the machine on the other side of the screen is not matching humans click for click?
After all, humans using social media aren't interacting with anything other than a stored image or text attached to a name, and yet humans fill their interactions with meaning, getting worked up about political discussions, or inflamed over celebrity behavior. The persona illusion, the feeling that one's online existence is real, is so intense, it's a short step to ascribing sentience to a machine.
Save
The final frontier is to turn the question around completely, and ask if humans in a computer environment actually display traits that are human. They are offering themselves up in performative videos on TikTok, submitting to a machine that will perhaps make them viral, perhaps not. Is it a human pursuit? Is it a pursuit that a machine could pursue better, using an invented identity?
In that final frontier, perhaps we are all waiting for the machine to hand down its terms for what it considers sufficiently intelligent.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved