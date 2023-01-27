Features Vs Benefits

This book is a guide for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are looking to start a business with a minimal investment. The book includes stories and examples of individuals who have successfully started businesses with little money, and provides practical advice for how to do the same.
The author encourages readers to find their unique value proposition and to focus on creating a business that is both profitable and fulfilling. It is a great resource for anyone looking to start a business on a tight budget.
We tend to default to talking about features, but since most purchases are emotional decisions, it’s much more persuasive to talk about benefits.
Example: A feature is descriptive (“These clothes fit well and look nice”) and a benefit is the value someone receives from the item in question (“These clothes make you feel healthy and attractive”).
But in the overlap between the two circles, where passion or skill meets usefulness, a business built on freedom and value can thrive.
Not-so-secret recipe for microbusiness alchemy: Passion or skill + usefulness = success
There’s no fail proof method; in fact, failure is often the best teacher.
Passion, though a bad regulator, is a powerful spring
RALPH WALDO EMERSON
To start a business, you need three things:
Ask three questions for every idea:
The secret to a meaningful new career was directly related to making people feel good about themselves.
You can pursue freedom for yourself while providing value for others.
Value means “helping people.”
The more a business can focus on core benefits instead of boring features, the more customers will connect—and purchase.
Strategy 1: Dig Deeper to Uncover Hidden Needs
Strategy 2: Make Your Customer a Hero
Strategy 3: Sell What People Buy
If your business focuses on giving people more of what they want or taking away something they don’t want (or both), you’re on the right track.
Businesses that help their customers be happy are well-positioned to succeed.
Catch a man a fish, and you can sell it to him . Teach a man to fish, and you ruin a wonderful business opportunity
KARL MARX
Give people what they really want, not just what you think they should have. Give them the fish!
(Passion + skill) → (problem + marketplace) = opportunity
You just have to find the right passion, the right audience, and the right business model.
The first $1.26 or first sale is the hardest, so find a way to get your first sale as quickly as possible. Then work on improving the things that are working, while ignoring the things that aren’t.
A desk is a dangerous place from which to view the world.
JOHN LE CARRE
In the battle between planning and action, action wins.
You need to show people how you can help remove or reduce pain.
Mission statement: We help [customers] do/achieve/other verb [primary benefit].
“Plan as you go” to respond to the changing needs of your customers but launch your business as soon as possible, with a bias toward action.
An ounce of action is worth a ton of theory
FRIEDRICH ENGELS
Magic formula: the right audience, the right promise, the right time = offer you can’t refuse.
Work “on” your business by devoting time every day to activities specifically related to improvement, not just by responding to everything else that is happening.
If you’re not sure where to spend your business development time, spend 50 percent on creating and 50 percent on connecting.
The difference between a good offer and a great offer is urgency (also known as timeliness): Why should people act now?
The message you want to communicate is: “This is why this project will be a game changer, here’s how people will benefit, and here’s why you should care.”
Remember that most core needs are emotional: We want to be loved and affirmed. Relate your product or service to attractive benefits, not boring features.
Also, having a high-end version creates an “anchor price.” When we see a superhigh price, we tend to consider the lower price as much more reasonable … thus creating a fair bargain in our minds.
The not-so-secret to improving income in an existing business is through tweaks: small changes that create a big impact.
If you operate a service-based business, consider how you can introduce a “productized” version of the service.
Providing both a product and a service helps with your marketing as well.
To get an unfair advantage, provide remarkable service.
You can grow a business one of two ways:
