Feedback is good

Leading with Joy is a book by Akaya Windwood and Rajasvini Bhansali which promotes a courageous and compassionate approach to leadership . The book draws on the authors' lived experiences as leaders, and their wisdom in principled action.





It is a practical guide to leading with joy, and offers guidance on how to tap into the joy of purposeful work and how to sustain that joy in times of adversity. It also provides advice on how to embed principles of justice, equity, and inclusion in work, and how to create spaces of joy that honor the dignity of all people.





Leading with Joy is the perfect guide for leaders who want to take an intentional, compassionate approach to leading in their organizations and communities.