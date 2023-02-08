Find ways to make the “right” thing a little more pleasant

The "Present Bias" describes our tendency to choose a smaller, immediate reward over a larger reward in the future. Present bias leads us to consistently optimize for our current enjoyment, forever putting off the harder things that set our future selves up for success, such as eating healthier, saving more, or making progress on our goals. Here's what you can do about it:
Seek out a form of exercise you actually enjoy. “Bundle” an activity you enjoy – like watching Netflix – with an activity you put off – like folding laundry. Find healthy recipes that are also delicious.
