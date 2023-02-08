logo
Present Bias: Why it's so hard to give a damn about our Future Selves

The "Present Bias" describes our tendency to choose a smaller, immediate reward over a larger reward in the future. Present bias leads us to consistently optimize for our current enjoyment, forever putting off the harder things that set our future selves up for success, such as eating healthier, saving more, or making progress on our goals. Here's what you can do about it:

Find ways to make the “right” thing a little more pleasant

Seek out a form of exercise you actually enjoy. “Bundle” an activity you enjoy – like watching Netflix – with an activity you put off – like folding laundry. Find healthy recipes that are also delicious.

Help out your Future Self

  • If you want to focus on your work but find yourself doomscrolling Twitter instead, lock yourself out of your social media apps and websites at certain times of the day with a service like Freedom.
  • If you have a hard time saving money, automate your savings withdrawals every month so it happens without you having to think about it.
Reframe how you think about rewards

  • Instead of running to lose weight in 6 months or writing to become a famous novelist, focus on the feeling of satisfaction you get after running a mile or writing 1,000 words a day.
  • When it comes to accomplishing goals, research shows that enjoying the process is a far better predictor of success than desiring the long-term outcome.
Imagine your future self

  • Studies show that taking the time to imagine our future selves can help motivate us to choose longer-term payoffs over immediate gratification.
  • At the beginning of every day, imagine yourself completely satisfied at the end of the day.
