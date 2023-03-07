First Principles In Action

First Principle is a basic, foundational, self-evident proposition or assumption that cannot be deduced from any other proposition or assumption.
Save
When Musk was estimating the cost of building the first SpaceX rockets, he could have simply used comparable products on the market as a benchmark.
Making decisions using common knowledge is the antithesis of first principles thinking. Instead, his team analyzed the necessary parts of a rocket, then researched the prices of the raw materials of parts firsthand. As a result, the SpaceX team was surprised to learn that they could build a rocket that cost around two percent of the typical price.
Save
It's important to reason from first principles rather than by analogy. The normal way we conduct our lives is we reason by analogy. We are doing this because it's like something else that was done, or it is like what other people are doing.
But with first principles, you boil things down to the most fundamental truths and then reason up from there.
Elon Musk
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved