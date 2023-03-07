First Principles In Action

When Musk was estimating the cost of building the first SpaceX rockets, he could have simply used comparable products on the market as a benchmark.





Making decisions using common knowledge is the antithesis of first principles thinking. Instead, his team analyzed the necessary parts of a rocket, then researched the prices of the raw materials of parts firsthand. As a result, the SpaceX team was surprised to learn that they could build a rocket that cost around two percent of the typical price.