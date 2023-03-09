logo
How To Achieve Consistency In practice And Manage Your Expectations

How To Achieve Consistency In practice And Manage Your Expectations

If you want to learn a new skill, you have to practice with reasonable consistency for some time. Trying to do this usually comes with its own peculiar difficulties, and after a few stumbling blocks, you may be tempted to stop and never try again. To maintain reasonable consistency, you would need to:

Focus on one task at a time

Focus on one task at a time

Adopt the habit of writing down your task in a list so you are certain that you won’t forget and also that you can free your mind from ruminating on what next while still on one task. Doing this will prevent you from being fatigued leaving you in top shape for your task.

Managing Your Expectations

Managing Your Expectations

  • Having too great an expectation, especially in the space of a short time can hinder your development
  • Turn your expectations into appreciation
  • Instead of only seeing your expectations, acknowledge your progress and appreciate how far you have come
  • This will help you not only meet your expectations but also exceed them
Accepting The Possibility Of Failure and Learn It's Lessons

Accepting The Possibility Of Failure and Learn It's Lessons

Another facet of having expectations is that we do not give room for possible lapses or failure. Let yourself fall naturally to practising your skill, if you miss a day, no problem -just start again and again – over and over.


When you get rid of your expectations, you can start to appreciate the habit at the moment and that way it’s more fun, further inducing you to practice more.

Maintain Commitment To Practice

Maintain Commitment To Practice

Some ways of doing this are:


  • Set aside a time and space to commit yourself to a certain habit (like journaling)
  • Do the habit, even if you feel a certain resistance.
  • Appreciate your work –let go of how you think you should have done
  • Repeat the above three steps
