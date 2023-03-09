Focus on one task at a time

If you want to learn a new skill, you have to practice with reasonable consistency for some time. Trying to do this usually comes with its own peculiar difficulties, and after a few stumbling blocks, you may be tempted to stop and never try again. To maintain reasonable consistency, you would need to:
Adopt the habit of writing down your task in a list so you are certain that you won’t forget and also that you can free your mind from ruminating on what next while still on one task. Doing this will prevent you from being fatigued leaving you in top shape for your task.
Another facet of having expectations is that we do not give room for possible lapses or failure. Let yourself fall naturally to practising your skill, if you miss a day, no problem -just start again and again – over and over.
When you get rid of your expectations, you can start to appreciate the habit at the moment and that way it’s more fun, further inducing you to practice more.
